CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ocasio-Cortez Rips Rep. Ted Yoho to Shreds on House Floor for ‘F*cking Bitch’ Comment

    INDECENT

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    CSPAN

    The words “fucking bitch” are not often—if ever—heard on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said them loud and clear on Thursday when tearing into Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) for accosting her on the Capitol steps this week. In a verbal assault overheard by a reporter, Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” for linking rising poverty and unemployment in New York with a crime spike. As he walked off, he said, “Fucking bitch.” Yoho later offered a half-hearted apology, suggesting he didn’t direct the derogatory term at Ocasio-Cortez and would not apologize for his “passion.”

    “In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a ‘fucking bitch,’” Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday, adding that Yoho’s behavior gave other men the green light to denigrate women, including “his wife, his daughters, women in his community.” “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man,” she said.

    Read it at CSPAN