Ocasio-Cortez Rips Rep. Ted Yoho to Shreds on House Floor for ‘F*cking Bitch’ Comment
INDECENT
The words “fucking bitch” are not often—if ever—heard on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said them loud and clear on Thursday when tearing into Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) for accosting her on the Capitol steps this week. In a verbal assault overheard by a reporter, Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” for linking rising poverty and unemployment in New York with a crime spike. As he walked off, he said, “Fucking bitch.” Yoho later offered a half-hearted apology, suggesting he didn’t direct the derogatory term at Ocasio-Cortez and would not apologize for his “passion.”
“In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a ‘fucking bitch,’” Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday, adding that Yoho’s behavior gave other men the green light to denigrate women, including “his wife, his daughters, women in his community.” “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man,” she said.