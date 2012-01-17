‘Occupy Congress’ Rallies in D.C.

They're back. Protesters from across the country rallied at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to condemn the influence of corporate money in politics, hoping their voices would be heard by lawmakers returning from vacation. Organizers were touting the rally, known as Occupy Congress, as the largest nationwide gathering since the movement began in September. A crowd of roughly 500 assembled on the west lawn of the Capitol in the morning. At midday, dozens swarmed congressional buildings and the group began a march from the Capitol to the White House, making a pit stop at the Supreme Court. By nightfall, the crowd grew to roughly 1,000 and four people were arrested—fewer than the movement had anticipated. The Secret Service said late Tuesday that someone had thrown a smoke bomb over the White House's fence.
