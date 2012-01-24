Occupy Davos Builds Igloos

CHEAT SHEET
    You can’t have tents in Zuccotti Park anymore, but what about igloos? Occupy protesters in Davos, Switzerland, are building an igloo village in preparation for the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Each igloo houses two people, and protesters expect to house about 50 people in all. They’re also setting up Mongolian-style tents and a field kitchen. Meanwhile, Bloomberg points out that as Occupy Davos worked on their igloos, the 1 percent gathered next door for the annual snow polo competition.

