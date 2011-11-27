Occupy L.A. Gets Eviction Notice

CHEAT SHEET
It’s Los Angeles’s turn for an “Occupy” showdown. The city’s police have issued an eviction notice to the hundreds of protesters camping out in front of City Hall, warning that they’ll be removed at 12:01 a.m. Monday. But the occupiers are standing their ground, passing out fliers encouraging people to stay with their tents and throw an “eviction block party.” Charlie Beck, chief of the LAPD, said at a news conference Friday that he anticipates having to make arrests, but said his officers “will not be the first ones to apply force.”