Occupy Oakland Shuts Down City

Read it at Oakland Tribune
Thousands of anti–Wall Street protesters took to the streets of Oakland in what activists call the nation’s first general strike since 1946. Labor unions and teachers' organizations have pledged support. About 360 teachers didn’t show up for work. Several businesses closed in solidarity. Maritime operations at the port were officially shut down by protesters. And, while the event was mostly peaceful, things turned violent early Thursday after a group of protesters took over an abandoned building. Police cleared the building with tear-gas and flashbang grenades. Later, they raided the protesters' main camp, arresting between 30 and 40 people.