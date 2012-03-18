Occupy Wall Street Evicted From Zuccotti Park Again on 6-Month Anniversary

Read it at The New York Times
Occupy Wall Street protesters were hoping to celebrate the six-month anniversary of the movement Saturday night at its birthplace in New York’s Zuccotti Park, but it wasn’t much of a celebration. Dozens of protesters were arrested just before midnight as the police evicted them from the downtown space—again. About 300 people were gathered there at the time. “It’s just a reminder that we’re here,” said Brendan Burke, one of the protesters. “It’s an opportunity to remind Wall Street that we aren’t going anywhere.”