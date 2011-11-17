Occupy Wall Street’s Future Uncertain

After its "day of action"—during which 250 people were arrested—the Occupy Wall Street movement seems to be dwindling in numbers. Just two months after the protests against corporate greed started, the 99 percent has been kicked out of its stomping (and sleeping) grounds in Lower Manhattan's Zuccotti Park. In honor of the movement's anniversary, protesters marched on the New York Stock Exchange in an—unsuccessful—attempt to shut it down, filled subway stations and other major transportation hubs and hit the Brooklyn Bridge—-the scene of more than 700 arrests during OWS's last march back in October. Now that the movement has lost its homebase it's unclear where and whether it will continue—though some supporters have suggested taking OWS on the road to Washington.
