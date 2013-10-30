O’Connor Performs Gay Wedding

CHEAT SHEET
Note to the Supreme Court justices (past or present): it looks like all the cool ones are performing gay marriage ceremonies. Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor officiated the wedding of Jeff Trammell and Stuart Serkin on Tuesday in Washington. “It was a regular, very traditional ceremony,” Trammell told BuzzFeed. Once considered one of the conservative justices, O’Connor was nominated by President Reagan and had been a Republican state senator prior to her time on the bench. O’Connor joins current justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the only Supreme Court justice—past or present—to have officiated a gay marriage ceremony. Trammell said they asked O’Connor since he had once “worked closely with her” and knew her well.