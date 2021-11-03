Browns Boot Odell Beckham Jr. From Practice Amid Feud With Coach and QB

CHEAT SHEET
Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Cleveland Browns practice Wednesday amid a widening rift with his coach and teammates. Beckham’s father shared a video the day prior of a Browns quarterback declining to throw any passes to the star wide receiver. Browns coach Kevin Stafanski said excusing Beckham “just felt that was the right thing to do.” Stefanski said he has not spoken to Beckham, however. The team’s general manager plans to meet with Beckham’s representatives. The Browns are in last place in their conference. The feud between Beckham and the team has sparked rumors of a trade and led other athletes to take sides, with LeBron James tweeting “#FreeOBJ.”