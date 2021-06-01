CHEAT SHEET
Off-Duty L.A. Firefighter Fatally Shoots Fellow Firefighter at Station
An off-duty firefighter shot two of his fellow firefighters at a fire station in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, killing one and injuring the other. After the shooting at the Agua Dulce station, the shooter, who has not been identified, returned home, set his house aflame, and killed himself. The victims were a 44-year-old fire specialist who had worked for the department for more than 20 years and a 54-year-old captain who was left in critical condition, according to L.A. Fire Chief Daryl Osby. “It is with a heavy heart that I stand here and say that one of our firefighter specialists succumbed to his injuries,” Osby said in a news conference, calling the attack “some of the worst news that I’ve heard in my career.”