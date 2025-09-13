Office Depot Fires Worker Who Refused to Print Kirk Flyers

Office Depot fired an employee in Portage, Michigan who allegedly refused to print a customer’s Charlie Kirk vigil posters. Kirk was killed on September 10 and vigils in his honor were held across the country on Friday. “The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot,” an official statement from Office Depot said. The company issued a formal apology and detailed that the customer denied service had their order fulfilled “to their satisfaction.” The response from Office Depot comes after outrage on social media in response to a viral video posted by the account @MIForward_Net showing Office Depot employees refusing to fill the order. In the video, you can hear the employee repeatedly saying “We don’t print propaganda.” According to News Channel 3, Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga called the incident “shameful” in a post on X.

