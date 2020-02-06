Cop Charged With Murder of Wife Who Reported Domestic Abuse
Georgia authorities say they charged a police officer Wednesday with the murder of his wife, who he claimed had killed herself after she reported him for domestic violence. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told The Daily Beast he arrested Eatonton Police officer Michael Perrault for the murder of his wife, Amanda, who was found dead in their home Monday with a single gunshot to her head. Less than a week earlier, she had reported her husband for allegedly hitting her and shoving her out the door. Perrault denied the allegations and was released on a $1,500 bond.
After Amanda’s death Monday, Sills said Perrault told police that his wife had pulled out a gun and killed herself during an argument. Her family told The Daily Beast she often complained of abuse from her husband and had asked them to save pictures and messages documenting her claims. An attorney for Perrault could not immediately be reached for comment.