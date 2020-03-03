CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Officers in Fatal Shooting of ‘ER’ Actress Acted in Self-Defense: DA

    CLEARED

    Emma Tucker

    Larry W. Smith/Getty

    Two police officers acted in “lawful self-defense” and will not be charged in the fatal shooting of ER actress Vanessa Marquez in 2018 after she pulled a fake gun on them, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has determined. The South Pasadena Police Department officers, Gilberto Carrillo and Christopher Perez, conducted a welfare check on the actress and shot her multiple times after she directed what appeared to be a gun at them. The weapon was later found to be an “all-black BB gun resembling a Beretta 92FS firearm.” Body-camera footage from one of the officers released on Monday shows the two officers entering Marquez’s cluttered apartment where she was found on her bed allegedly having a seizure. Shortly after paramedics and a Los Angeles County Mental health clinician arrived at the scene to help the 49-year-old, she pulled out the fake gun. The officers are heard in the video repeatedly demanding that Marquez drop what appeared to be a weapon. “Both officers, in that moment, actually and reasonably feared for their lives,” according to the district attorney’s Feb. 25 memo. 

    Read it at Hollywood Reporter
    ;