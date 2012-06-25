Official: Feds Will Not Enforce AZ Law

CHEAT SHEET
White House officials said Monday that the federal government will not enforce the controversial “show me your papers” law upheld by the Supreme Court—and President Obama is rescinding agreements that allow some Arizona law-enforcement officials to enforce federal immigration laws. The Justice Department has also set up a hotline for complaints about civil-rights violations in connection to Arizona. Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer accused the Obama administration of launching an “assault” on her state, saying they had “arbitrarily singled out Arizona and sent a bomb, if you will, across our bow and made Arizona a target.” On the campaign trail, Mitt Romney put himself in favor of states’ rights on the issue, saying “each state has the duty—and the right—to secure our borders and preserve the rule of law.”