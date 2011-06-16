Officials Question Two in Arizona Wildfire

CHEAT SHEET
Arizona investigators said Wednesday they are questioning two “persons of interest” in connection with a wildfire that has so far burned for 18 days, displaced some 10,000 people, and destroyed two dozen homes. The individuals were not publicly identified, and investigators were quick to point out that they are not under arrest. Investigators say an unattended campfire in the thickly wooded stretch of the Bear Wallow Wilderness area started the fire. Fire officials said about 20 percent of the blaze’s perimeter has been contained.