Officials Reveal New Details After Rihanna’s Mansion Shot Up
The woman who allegedly fired shots into Rihanna’s home last Sunday has been charged with attempted murder. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was charged on Tuesday with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, according to his office. Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky were together in a trailer on the property at the time of the Sunday afternoon shooting, while their three children, Rihanna’s mother and staff were inside the Beverly Hills home. Ortiz’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford, initially entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf, then withdrew it in favor of postponing arraignment until March 25. Ortiz, from Orlando, Florida, was ordered held on $1.8m bail. She could get life in prison if convicted on all charges. Investigators believe she drove to Los Angeles from Florida, however the timing of her travel is not known. Judge Theresa McGonigle issued a protective order for Ortiz to stay away from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Hochman would not reveal where any of the bullets landed and said Ortiz’s motivation for the shooting or any connection to Rihanna was still under investigation.