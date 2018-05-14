CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Officials Warn Hawaiians of Possible ‘Explosive’ Eruption at Volcano

    EVACUATE

    Terray Sylvester/Reuters

    Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano might be “getting ready for an explosion that could scatter ash and debris for miles,” according to Reuters. “More explosive activity generating larger ash clouds remains possible and can occur with no warning,” a U.S. Geological Survey warning on Sunday night read. The agency estimates that a 20,000-foot plume of ash could erupt and spread debris for “over 12 miles.” Residents living nearby received warnings from officials on Monday that “lava-spewing fissures” may also open up near their homes. Nearly 2,000 people have evacuated as two new fissures erupted on the island on Sunday. Thirty-seven buildings have been destroyed in the past 10 days, and no deaths or major injuries have been reported thus far.

    Read it at Reuters