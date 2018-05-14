Officials Warn Hawaiians of Possible ‘Explosive’ Eruption at Volcano

CHEAT SHEET
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano might be “getting ready for an explosion that could scatter ash and debris for miles,” according to Reuters. “More explosive activity generating larger ash clouds remains possible and can occur with no warning,” a U.S. Geological Survey warning on Sunday night read. The agency estimates that a 20,000-foot plume of ash could erupt and spread debris for “over 12 miles.” Residents living nearby received warnings from officials on Monday that “lava-spewing fissures” may also open up near their homes. Nearly 2,000 people have evacuated as two new fissures erupted on the island on Sunday. Thirty-seven buildings have been destroyed in the past 10 days, and no deaths or major injuries have been reported thus far.