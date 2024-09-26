Offset Interrupts Cardi B’s Livestream With Cheating Claim
MESSY
Things got messy on Cardi B’s Instagram live on Wednesday. During the stream, the rapper’s soon-to-be ex-husband joined the chat and accused her of cheating. “U f---ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!” the Migos member typed in the chat, according to E! News. Seemingly in response, the mother of three took to her X account and sent out a message that said, “AND DID!!!!!!” Many interpreted this quip as her confirming that she did cheat. Cardi B wasn’t done venting, and she went on to say she regrets their seven-year relationship. “But f--- you, I regret you,” she told her livestream viewers. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.” Later, she accused her ex of threatening her. “Since you wanna f---ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s--t, you wanna take my s--t because I’m moving on?” she said. This tumultuous livestream comes just weeks after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper welcomed their new baby girl and less than two months after she filed for divorce. The couple also share children Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.