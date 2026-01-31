OG ‘Real Housewives’ Hightail It to New Network

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As utility-inspired style continues to influence modern wardrobes, Skechers and John Deere, two brands built on performance and dependability, have teamed up on a footwear collaboration designed to work hard and transition effortlessly into everyday life. This collection blends heritage-driven style with modern comfort, delivering utility-forward footwear for adults and kids. With classic lace-up silhouettes and a clean aesthetic, these boots are a natural fit for job sites, city streets, and weekend adventures.

Sergeants - Aldridge Shop At Skechers $ 130 Free Shipping

The adult sizes come in Slip-ins, waterproof, slip-resistant, and Goodyear Rubber Outsole styles. Built for long hours and active lifestyles, the lineup fuses John Deere’s workwear DNA with Skechers’ signature comfort technologies.

Play Scene - Barn-Squad Buddies Shop At Skechers $ 45 Free Shipping

The kids’ lineup includes playful styles inspired by the iconic John Deere tractor. Designed for outdoor play, school days, and backyard adventures, these durable shoes let kids “work” alongside the grown-ups in style.

Check out Skechers’ utility-inspired fashion to upgrade any workday or excursion.