OG ‘Real Housewives’ Hightail It to New Network
IT’S TURTLE TIME
Several of the women who defined the original Real Housewives of New York City are preparing to return to reality TV—just not on Bravo. According to Page Six, several original cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer, have reached an agreement with E! for a new unscripted series expected to premiere later this year. The move follows a stalled effort to revive the group under a proposed “Legacy” format at Bravo, which never came together. Instead, Bravo opted to overhaul the franchise in 2022 with an entirely new cast—an experiment that has struggled to regain the show’s former momentum. For the first time since its debut, RHONY is currently absent from Bravo’s programming lineup as producers reassess the brand’s future. Meanwhile, the original stars are forging ahead elsewhere, marking a rare moment of direct competition between Bravo and E!, which recently split into separate corporate entities. Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord seem to be sitting this one out.