Oh Look, Money Does Grow on Trees

    Scientists have discovered gold deposits in the leaves of eucalyptus trees in Australia—meaning your grandparents have been wrong this whole time. The gold pieces, which can only be detected with a metal-tracing X-ray, are sparse: “If you had 500 eucalyptus trees growing over a gold deposit, they would only have enough gold in there to make a wedding ring,” said study leader Mel Lintern. The researchers stated that it was the first time gold has been found naturally in a living thing.

