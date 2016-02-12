OH Police Kill Man After Machete Attack

CHEAT SHEET
Ohio police said Thursday they shot and killed a man who wielded a machete inside a restaurant and injured four people. The man, who has been identified as Mohamed Barry, reportedly began randomly attacking people at the Nazareth Restaurant and Deli in Columbus. The victims were transported to a hospital and were expected to recover. “There was no rhyme or reason as to who he was going after,” Columbus Police Sgt. Rich Weiner said. The man fled the scene and was later forced off the road during a police chase. When he got out, police tried to use a stun gun on him before he “lunged across the hood at the officers” with a machete and another knife, Weiner said. An officer then fatally shot the man.