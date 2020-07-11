Ohio County Launches Hotline to Report Those Not Wearing Masks
As coronavirus cases in Ohio surge to a record daily high, one county has launched a hotline for people to report on others not wearing a protective mask in public. “This is not intended to be going out and finding people not wearing masks. We want people to wear their masks… We want people to do it voluntarily,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said Friday. Once a complaint is made to the hotline about a particular person, county officials will get in touch with the person to inform them they are in violation of the mask order. The Board of Health will also be made aware of those in non-compliance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate, and repeat offenders or “serious non-compliance” could lead to an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. Flouting the mask order is a second-degree misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, as well as a $750 fine, Budish noted. News of the hotline comes as the state saw a daily high of 1,525 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The state’s death toll now stands at 3,032.