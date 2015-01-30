Ohio Delays All Executions

CHEAT SHEET
The executions of six inmates have been postponed for one year in Ohio. The Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections bumped them to make time for new execution protocols. The state will no longer used a two-drug injection that caused controversy when witnesses say an inmate choked and struggled during its use last year. There has been a hold on executions since then. Instead, it will return to single overdoses, if supplies are available.