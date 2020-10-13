Ohio Election Worker Slams COVID Scientists on Official Account
A Board of Elections worker in Summit County, Ohio, accidentally blasted his COVID-skeptic views on his employer’s official Twitter account. The employee, who was not identified, meant to tweet from his personal account but got mixed up, Cleveland.com reported. As a result, followers of the board’s account were treated to a tweet that noted that Sen. Mike Lee had appeared for hearings on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. “1st, @POTUS. Now this. Seems virus isn’t as lethal/debilitating/bad as liberal left news media & Chicken Little researchers would like America to believe,” the tweet read. Elections Director Lance Reed said the post was quickly deleted. “It is in no way the board’s stance on the pandemic we are all striving to persevere through,” he said.