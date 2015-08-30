Ohio Fights Renaming of Alaska’s Mt. McKinley

Mt. McKinley is no more. On Sunday, the White House and Interior Department announced that President Obama had given his approval to Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to officially change the name of the tallest mountain in North America from Mt. McKinley to Denali. Denali is the mountain’s Koyukon Athabaskan name. For years, Alaskan politicians have been trying to get the name changed but have always been blocked by the Ohio congressional delegation, the home state of President William McKinley. According to the White House, Jewell has the authority under a 1947 federal law that gives her power to change geographic names. Ohio Senator Rob Portman has expressed his discontent with the name change saying decision was "another example of the President going around Congress."
