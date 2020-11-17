Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Announces New Curfew After COVID-19 Cases Spike

CHEAT SHEET
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the state would be instituting a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to combat the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will start Thursday and last for three weeks, DeWine wrote on Twitter. The Buckeye State set a new record for coronavirus infections on Friday, with 8,071 cases reported, according to the Akron Beacon-Journal, with the state’s top five highest single-day infection totals all occurring in the past week, mirroring a nationwide spike in cases. Residents will still be able to travel for work, emergency purposes, or to get food, according to the Beacon-Journal. “I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine wrote.