    Ohio Governor Commutes Life Sentence of 22-Year-Old Sex Trafficking Victim Spotlighted by Kim Kardashian West

    Blake Montgomery

    Ohio governor Mike DeWine commuted on Friday the life sentence of Alexis Martin, a 22-year-old sex trafficking victim who was convicted at age 15 of murdering her pimp—and whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian West. The reality TV star took up Martin’s cause after the inmate wrote to her in the wake of the June 2018 release of Alice Marie Johnson, another prisoner who benefited from Kardashian West’s advocacy, Fox 8 reports. Martin’s case was featured in the documentary Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project, and the celebrity hailed DeWine’s commutation. “Alexis Martin is a sex traffic [sic] survivor and I was honored to be able to share her story on the Justice Project,” she tweeted on Friday afternoon. DeWine commuted the sentences of six other inmates the same day to reduce prison populations and slow the spread of COVID-19.

