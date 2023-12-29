Ohio Guv Kills Bill That Would’ve Banned Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Kids
HEALTHY CHOICES
Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, vetoed a bill on Friday that would restrict gender transition care for minors and prevent transgender atheletes from participating in girls sports. The move makes him one of two Republican governors to veto bills banning gender-affirming care and one of three Republican governors to veto anti-trans sports bills. DeWine said Friday that gender care for youths should not be decided “by the government, should not be made by the state of Ohio.” “We’re dealing with children who are going through a challenging time, families that are going through a challenging time. I want, the best I can, to get it right,” he said. Over 22 states have passed transition restrictions and over 23 have passed anti-trans athlete bills in the past three years. Over a dozen medical organizations such as the American Medical Association have opposed bills that ban transition-related care for minors.