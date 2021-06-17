CHEAT SHEET
Ohio House Expels Former Speaker Over $60 Million Bribery Charge
Ohio’s House of Representatives voted Wednesday to expel a former speaker after he was arrested and charged with corruption. State Rep. Larry Householder, who served as House speaker twice, was booted from the legislature following a 75-21 vote. The Republican allegedly orchestrated a $60 million scheme centering on the passage of an energy bill and massive kickbacks to himself. Three of his fellow defendants in the corruption case have pleaded guilty, but Householder himself has denied any wrongdoing, saying in testimony before the legislature, “I have not, nor have I ever, sold legislation.” State Rep. Mark Fraizer said of the expulsion, “This has been a stain on the institution.”