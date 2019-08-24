Ohio Man Arrested After Elementary School Vandalized With ‘Racially Offensive Slogans’

Read it at Cincinnati Enquirer
A 20-year-old Cincinnati man was taken into police custody Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a local elementary school with “racially offensive slogans” and causing damage to the “entire first floor,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Liam Eggleton faces charges of breaking and entering and vandalism, according to court documents cited in the report. No further details were available on the vandalism at Kilgour Elementary School, which serves kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.