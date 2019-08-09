CHEAT SHEET

    Ohio Man Called for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to ‘Be Shot,’ Illegally Stockpiled Weapons: Prosecutors

    Shira Feder

    Reuters

    An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he posted on Facebook that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez “should be shot.” Federal agents subsequently raided the home of the man, Tim Ireland, and found a stockpile of illegal weaponry, prosecutors said Friday. Ireland was hit with criminal charges and a FBI background check showed the 41-year-old Ohioan had two outstanding warrants, one for marijuana possession in Georgia and one for skipping a court hearing in Florida. “Ireland stated he was very proud of that post he made,” a federal agent wrote in an affidavit. Ocasio-Cortez has faced a barrage of threats since she took office in January and has often blamed right-wing outlets for making her a target. “There’s clearly a correlation between the intensity of Fox News and Breitbart and all those folks and the amount of threats that we get,” she said in March.

