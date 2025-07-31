An Ohio man has been arrested and charged for threatening to kill Republican Rep. Jim Jordan for supporting Medicaid cuts.

Jeffrey Dorsey of Dayton allegedly left a voicemail late last month at Jordan’s Washington, D.C. office in which he told the lawmaker he would be a “dead f--k,” NBC News reported Wednesday.

“If you vote to take my f--king Medicaid away, I’m gonna cut your f--king head off,” Dorsey said, according to a transcript shared by the FBI in a court filing.

“You’re an embarrassment, and a bag of s--t as a man, and I can’t stand you,” he added. “So, f--k the hell off. But I tell you this, clearly to your brain, if you f--k with my Medicaid you’re a dead f--k.”

A few days later, Jordan voted to approve the GOP’s budget bill, which made substantial cuts to the social security program. The legislation means about 10 million fewer Americans will be enrolled in Medicaid by 2034, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Jordan was among the 218 House Republicans to approve the Trump-approved package, which includes steep cuts to Medicaid. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jordan told NPR before the vote that the legislation is good “because the left hates it.”

“And the left hates it because it actually empowers people, empowers families, doesn’t empower government,” he went on.

“If you’re an able-bodied adult and you’re getting help from the taxpayers in one of our social welfare programs, then you’re going to have to work. And that is just good common sense.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Neither did Jordan’s office.

The FBI, citing information from the Ohio attorney general’s office, said in the filing that Dorsey receives Medicaid services, though it’s unclear for how long.