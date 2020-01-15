Ohio Scout Official Who Taped Boys Getting Changed Is Sentenced
An Ohio Boy Scouts official who videotaped young boys getting undressed for swimming and showers for years was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison. Thomas Close, 39, who was nicknamed Aqua Joe in his position as swim instructor and troop leader in Richland County, pleaded guilty after being caught red-handed. In 2018, investigators traced video of the boys to Close’s computer—where they also found tens of thousands of photos and videos of child pornography he had downloaded. Prosecutors say he exploited children at a series of camps and even at his home, where he had a pool. In a statement played in court, one of his victims said he was haunted by the experience. “Why would you do this to me? Why would you do this to any kid? How dare you do this to a kid that can’t defend himself. I don’t understand. I’m supposed to be able to trust the people that I’m told I can trust. You took advantage of me and you spied on me. Now I don’t trust anyone. You ruined part of my life!”