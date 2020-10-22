‘Can’t Come Back’: Ohio Sheriff Offers to Help Celebs Leave the U.S. if Trump Wins
‘I LOVE MY COUNTRY’
Ohio Sheriff Richard “Rick” Jones said in a live video on Facebook that he’s willing to pitch in for travel costs for “celebrities...movie stars...and sports figures” who say they’ll leave the country should President Donald Trump win re-election. “I would be willing to throw $10 to a special fund which would contribute to travel expenses in theory,” he insisted. “The rule is you can’t come back you have to stay there and make a better life for yourself and hopefully you get along with that country that you choose,” the sheriff said with a smile. “I love my country, and I put my hand over my heart when they play the National Anthem, and I stand. Those of you that don’t like it, leave. Pretty simple. And again, I will help them with that trip. You just can’t come back.” Jones has made controversial statements in the past, warning in a Facebook video just last month, “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”