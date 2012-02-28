Ohio Shooter Chose Random Targets

CHEAT SHEET
T.J. Lane, the 17-year-old accused shooter blamed for killing three and wounding two at Chardon High School in Ohio, has admitted to firing 10 shots with a .22-caliber pistol, according to prosecutor David Joyce, who presented evidence at a juvenile-court hearing. Joyce also said that Lane chose random targets when he opened fire in the school’s cafeteria on Monday. Lane will be held in custody for the next 15 days, and prosecutors have until March 1 to file charges. Officials wouldn’t say what the motive was for the shootings, but some students have said Lane was an outcast who was often bullied.