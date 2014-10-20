Ohio State Marching Band Rocks Out (With Their Tubas Out)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are renowned for halftime shows featuring meticulous choreography to rival the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony. Saturday’s football game versus Rutgers gave them an opportunity pay tribute to some rock and roll classics of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Only they swapped out the guitars in favor of trumpets and trombones.

Starting with Van Halen’s “Jump,” the band launched into a medley that covered rock classics from the Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and The Who’s “Pinball Wizard” to KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite.” In true Buckeye style, this was all done while the band marched in and out of formations like the Rolling Stones’ lips-and-tongue logo and a stick figure Pete Townshend smashing his guitar.

Judging from the cheers at Ohio Stadium, the show didn’t go down like a lead balloon—it went down more like a Led Zeppelin.