Ohio State Senator Caught Driving During Gov’t Zoom Meeting as Lawmakers Consider Distracted Driving Bill

Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio state Sen. Andrew Brenner was caught driving during a government video conference on Monday—the same day a bill was introduced on distracted driving, the Columbus Dispatch reports. The senator can be seen in the Zoom conference with his seat belt on, changing his background to a living room, apparently to conceal the fact that he was driving. However, he said he does not see anything wrong with what he did, and told the Dispatch he “wasn't distracted.” “I was paying attention to the driving and listening to [the meeting,]” he said. He added that he’s “been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving” and that “it's like a phone call.” The distracted driving bill, House Bill 283, aims to prohibit texting, taking photos, viewing videos, and using applications while behind the wheel, according to the Dispatch.