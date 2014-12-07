Ohio State Snags Playoff Slot

CHEAT SHEET
Ohio State University nabbed a spot in the inaugural College Football Bowl. The 12-member College Football Playoff selection committee chose the Buckeyes for the fourth seed over Texas Christian University. On Saturday, OSU slammed the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a 59-0 win. Under the new college football playoff system, the Buckeyes will face the University of Alabama, the top-ranked college football team, in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. Second-seeded University of Oregon will face third-seeded Florida State University in the Rose Bowl the same day. The winners of each will face each other on January 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.