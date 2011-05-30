Ohio State's Jim Tressel Resigns After Sports Illustrated Investigation

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel resigned Monday after a Sports Illustrated investigation revealed his players were trading memorabilia for tattoos and even marijuana. Tressel had been known throughout the NCAA for his sterling reputation—he even runs a camp for inner-city kids—but Sports Illustrated conducted a months-long investigation after realizing the coach professed ignorance to several scandals going on under his watch. Although six players had been reprimanded in the memorabilia for tattoos scandal, Sports Illustrated found that 28 players were actually involved—and Tressel knew about it the whole time. One former colleague describes Tressel as the man who would read the Bible in the morning and then “in the afternoon, he would go out and cheat kids who had probably saved up money from mowing lawns to buy raffle tickets.”
