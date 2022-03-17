CHEAT SHEET
    Ohio Supreme Court Strikes Down Redistricting Maps for a Third Time

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Media Reporter

    Late Wednesday, the high court in Ohio rejected maps drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the third time, which struck a blow to Republicans who control both state legislative chambers. Conservative Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, The Columbus Dispatch reported, came down against the maps in the 4-3 decision. “In its decision, the court’s majority pointed to a flawed process that led to a flawed product,” the report continued. “It also made a suggestion for the next round of mapmaking: draft maps in public, convene frequent meetings, and use a different mapmaker.” Another piece of advice handed down by the court: The commission should not enlist merely “Republican legislative leaders.”

