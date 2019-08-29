CHEAT SHEET
JAIL TIME
Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty to Terror Charges in Plot to Attack Toledo Bar
A woman accused of plotting a terror attack on an Ohio bar pleaded guilty on Thursday, the Justice Department announced in a press release. In court, Elizabeth Lecron admitted to conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists and to transporting explosives in interstate commerce as part of a plea deal. With all other charges against her dropped, she will serve 15 years in prison and be under supervision for the rest of her life after release. “This defendant has admitted to plotting a terrorist attack in downtown Toledo,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a statement. “She purchased a shotgun, black powder, screws and other items for the purpose of launching mass-casualty attacks.” The 24-year-old's hands shook and she wiped her eyes with a tissue while in court, according to the Toledo Blade.
Lecron admitted to concocting the plot along with her boyfriend, Vincent Armstrong, who pleaded guilty to terror charges earlier this month. Prosecutors said Lecron planned on wearing a shirt that read, “False Profit” and Armstrong would wear a “Society failed us” shirt while using guns and explosives during the attack. FBI agents also found guns, ammunition, and components for pipe bombs at Lecron’s South Toledo home. Armstrong faces up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.