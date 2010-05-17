Oil Spill Reaches Major Current

CHEAT SHEET
Coming soon to a beach near you, East Coasters: A computer model shows the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has already spread to the “loop current,” which will carry the slick into the Florida Keys and up the East Coast. The implications of this are likely to overshadow the news that BP had its first success in trying to fight the spill on Sunday: The company inserted a mile-long tube into the well to siphon some of the spewing oil to a tanker on the surface. It will be another week before workers try once again to permanently seal the well, this time by injecting it with heavy mud and then entombing it in concrete.