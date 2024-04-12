O.J. Reportedly Made All Visitors Sign NDAs in His Last Days
HUSH HUSH
Dozens of people visited O.J. Simpson in the days before he died, but they signed agreements forbidding them to say anything about it. TMZ reported that between 30 and 50 people came to see “The Juice” while he was under hospice care during the last few days of his life, and they all had to sign NDAs and leave their phones behind when they entered the room with him. The visitors were a mix of family and friends, some of whom flew in from far and wide, and they included O.J.’s four children, two of whom he shared with Nicole Brown Simpson. Simpson was famously acquitted for the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the highly publicized “Trial of the Century,” which was seen by many as an evasion of justice. News of his death at age 76 reverberated across the nation on Thursday, a year after his prostate cancer diagnosis.