O.J. Simpson Appears to Launch His First Twitter Account

O.J. Simpson appears to have launched his first-ever Twitter account under the handle @TheRealOJ32 after his famous Buffalo Bills no. 32 jersey. The former athlete, who was tried and acquitted of the 1994 double homicide of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, was later jailed for kidnapping and armed robbery and was released just last year. The Twitter account, if it is really his, shows what appears to be a selfie video shot in a backyard. “Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly,” he, or someone that looks like him, says. “Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. It should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do.” The Twitterverse naturally went nuts and nearly 200,000 people quickly followed the account, but as of Saturday afternoon the account had not been verified.