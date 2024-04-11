O.J. Simpson Joked About ‘Confessing’ Just Weeks Before His Death

Just weeks before his death, O.J. Simpson—who was famously acquitted of the brutal 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman—made an awkward joke about “confessing.”

During an interview on the It Is What It Is podcast back in February, Simpson was asked whether he agreed with the following statement by Shaquille O’Neal: “Men shouldn’t open up to women [because] they’ll use it against them.”

“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Simpson responded, before leaning into the camera and smirking. “Is he talking about confessing? Then no, man. Don’t confess. I think he right. Don’t say nothing.”

“Leave me out of the confession,” he added, drawing laughs from podcast hosts Cam’Ron, Mase, and Treasure Wilson.

Simpson’s family announced his death on Thursday, sharing that the ex-football star lost his battle with prostate cancer. Caitlyn Jenner—whose ex-wife Kris Jenner was married to Simpson’s defense attorney Robert Kardashian—posted a scathing reaction to the news, writing on X, “Good riddance.”

Meanwhile, Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman’s father, said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Thursday: “The only thing that is important today are the victims, and it’s just a reminder for myself and my family that Ron has been gone all these years—and that we continue to miss him, all these years.”