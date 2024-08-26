O.J. Simpson’s Ashes Turned Into Pricey Jewelry
FAMILY JEWELS
The remains of acquitted football star O.J. Simpson have been turned into jewelry. That’s what his lawyer and executor of his will, Malcolm LaVergne, told TMZ. According to LaVergne, following his death from prostate cancer in April at 76, Simpson was cremated, and his ashes have been used to make jewelry for his children: Arnelle, Jason, Sydney, and Justin. LaVergne gave the kids the green light to make the accessories for $4,243.06. TMZ reported earlier this month that Simpson’s estate was having some financial difficulty and was potentially looking to Justin to help get $269,000 from the sale of Simpson’s Las Vegas home. He also still owes the family of Ron Goldman millions after he was found guilty in a wrongful death suit brought by Goldman’s family. Since O.J.’s death, there has been continued interest in solving the double murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman. Nicole’s sister released a documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, on Lifetime in June.