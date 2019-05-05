Police: Mystery Man Using ATM Card of Taylor Meyer, Man Murdered in Mexico, May Lead to His Killers

Oklahoma City police have released photos of a man who used the credit card of a California sales executive stabbed in the heart while on vacation in Mexico in November. Taylor Meyer, 27, was in Playa del Carmen for a friend’s 30th birthday party when he was robbed and killed. Family members recently noticed that his card was used at banks in Oklahoma weeks after the murder, and police found images of the person on security video. They are asking the public for help in identifying the man in hopes it will lead them to the killers.