Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down Restrictions on Drug-Induced Abortions

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the state’s law restricting access to drug-induced abortions was unconstitutional, according to an Associated Press report. The high court’s decision reportedly overturns a 2014 decision that banned the “off-label” use of mifepristone—a progesterone blocker that controls high blood sugar and can terminate pregnancies. The statute ordered state doctors to comply with outdated Federal Drug Administration protocols, and the court ruled that it placed a “substantial obstacle in the path of women’s choice and places an undue burden on the woman’s rights.” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.