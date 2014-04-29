Oklahoma to Hold Double Execution

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time since 1937, Oklahoma is set to put two men to death in one day. Clayton Derrell Lockett and Charles Frederick Warner are scheduled to be executed two hours apart on Tuesday night. Both of their executions had been stayed by courts because the state wouldn't disclose who manufacturers the drugs used in its lethal injections. But Gov. Mary Fallin issued an executive order claiming the court’s stay was an overreach and the stay was dissolved. Lockett, 38, was sentenced for a 1999 murder of a 19-year-old woman. Warner, 46, was convicted for killing his girlfriend’s 11-month-old daughter in 1997.