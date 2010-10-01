Oksana Accused Another Actor of Abuse

Mel Gibson accuser Oksana Grigorieva allegedly made similar claims of abuse against actor Timothy Dalton, sources told TMZ. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is in possession of at least one email from Oksana to Gibson claiming that Dalton physically abused her, according to law enforcement sources. There appears to be no evidence that Oksana ever formally accused the former Bond star of any abuse but L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigators were made aware of the claims because it could show modus operandi on the part of Oksana in the Gibson abuse case. Daniel Horowitz, Oksana’s lawyer, claims he spoke with Dalton and he and Oksana “both agreed that anyone claiming there was abusiveness in the relationship is a liar and it is a complete fabrication,” and that Dalton said, “Oksana and I are still friends to this day.”
